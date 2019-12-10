Spotify zveřejnilo žebříčky nejpřehrávanějších interpretů | E15.cz

Co poslouchal svět v roce 2019? Spotify zveřejnilo žebříčky nejpřehrávanějších interpretů

Jiří Frydlewicz

Jiří Frydlewicz

S blížícím se koncem roku vydala aplikace pro přehrávání hudby Spotify žebříčky všech svých „nej“ v roce 2019. Všeobecně nejúspěšnějším interpretem se stal americký rapper Post Malone, který v letošním roce vystoupil i v pražské O2 Aréně. Kromě roku 2019 zveřejnila aplikace i nejúspěšnější interprety a písně v uplynulé dekádě. Pořadí najdete v článku.

Nejvíce přehrávaní interpreti roku 2019:

  • Post Malone
  • Billie Eilish
  • Ariana Grande
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Bad Bunny

Nejúspěšnější skladby roku 2019:

  • Señorita – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
  • bad guy - Billie Eilish
  • Sunflower - Post Malone, Swae Lee
  • 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
  • Old Town Road (Remix) - Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus

     

Nejvíce streamovaná alba roku 2019:

  • WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish
  • Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone
  • thank u, next – Ariana Grande
  • No.6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran
  • Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

Na festival klasické hudby musíte mít sponzory, vstupné to nezeplatí, říká Edita Randová
Magazín
 

Na festival klasické hudby musíte mít sponzory, vstupné to nezeplatí, říká Edita Randová

Nejúspěšnější interpreti dekády (2009 - 2019) podle Spotify:

  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Post Malone
  • Ariana Grande
  • Eminem

Padesát nejpřehrávanějších písní uplynulé dekády si můžete poslechnout >>> ZDE <<<

 

Nejpřehrávanější písně uplynulé dekády:

  • Shape of You - Ed Sheeran
  • One Dance - Drake, Kyla, WizKid
  • rockstar (feat. 21 Savage) - 21 Savage, Post Malone
  • Closer - Halsey, The Chainsmokers
  • Thinking out Loud - Ed Sheeran

