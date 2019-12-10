Spotify zveřejnilo žebříčky nejpřehrávanějších interpretů | E15.cz

Nejvíce přehrávaní interpreti roku 2019:
- Post Malone
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Ed Sheeran
- Bad Bunny
Nejúspěšnější skladby roku 2019:
- Señorita – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
- bad guy - Billie Eilish
- Sunflower - Post Malone, Swae Lee
- 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
- Old Town Road (Remix) - Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus
Nejvíce streamovaná alba roku 2019:
- WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish
- Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone
- thank u, next – Ariana Grande
- No.6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran
- Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes
Nejúspěšnější interpreti dekády (2009 - 2019) podle Spotify:
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Post Malone
- Ariana Grande
- Eminem
Padesát nejpřehrávanějších písní uplynulé dekády si můžete poslechnout >>> ZDE <<<
Nejpřehrávanější písně uplynulé dekády:
- Shape of You - Ed Sheeran
- One Dance - Drake, Kyla, WizKid
- rockstar (feat. 21 Savage) - 21 Savage, Post Malone
- Closer - Halsey, The Chainsmokers
- Thinking out Loud - Ed Sheeran